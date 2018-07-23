Opposition has morphed into government's mouthpiece - pressure groups

Protesters carry posters mocking Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, his Chief of Staff Keith Schembri and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi during a demonstration marking nine months since the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Photo: Reuters

Adrian Delia has "unreservedly solidified" the political alliance between the government and the opposition to hide the truth and ensure justice is not served following his declarations in the wake of the Egrant inquiry, according to two pressure groups.

Malta is witnessing the opposition morph into the government’s mouthpiece, Occupy Justice and Awturi said in a harshly-worded statement against the Nationalist Party leader.

Former leader Simon Busuttil came under increasing pressure to quit his own party on Sunday evening, as the Nationalist Party administrative council unanimously called on him to suspend himself from the PN parliamentary group.

All power is being seized by the few close to Dr Muscat, aided by those who would "worship him" in exchange for a share of his illusory power

"It is not the role of civil society to decide how political parties regulate themselves. It is however our duty to express our serious concerns and anger at the opposition abdicating its responsibility and not taking the government to task."



Dr Delia took Joseph Muscat at his word and, without having even seen the full report, blamed Dr Busuttil and said that he will get to "others like him" at the opportune moment.



"As activists we do not seek any politicians’ approval to say what we believe, but we must also acknowledge that Simon Busuttil, MEP David Casa and others who we now presume are under Muscat and Delia's axe, have always shown solidarity and support in our fight for truth and justice – even at great personal risk."



While Joseph Muscat showed great satisfaction that no proof has emerged that he owns Egrant Inc, the two pressure groups reminded him that the proof that Keith Schembri and Kinrad Mizzi opened companies in Panama is indisputable.

"Since Joseph Muscat (and Adrian Delia) believe that Simon Busuttil should resign over the Egrant revelations, #occupyjustice and Awturi reiterate their call for Mizzi and Schembri to resign immediately."



They warned that the country is approaching dark times, where all power is being seized by the few close to Dr Muscat, aided by those who would "worship him" in exchange for a share of his illusory power.



