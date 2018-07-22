Advert
Sunday, July 22, 2018, 10:35

Egrant inquiry: No evidence linking Michelle Muscat to Egrant

Declarations of trust contained falsified signatures

Dr Muscat and his wife Michelle.

Declarations of trust handed to Egrant inquiry magistrate Aaron Bugeja contained falsified signatures, an inquiry into the allegations has concluded.

Forged signatures were verified by a British forensic accounting firm, with the person whose signature was on the declarations, Jaqueline Alexander, also taking an oath stating that she had not drafted or signed any such declarations.

The inquiry found no documentation linking Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s wife, Michelle, to shares in Panama company Egrant Inc, with a UK-based forensic accounting firm also failing to find any documents linking the two on Pilatus Bank servers.

It found that no member of the Muscat family had accounts at Pilatus Bank.

The findings are among 49 pages of conclusions within the inquiry report, which the Attorney General’s office released on Sunday morning.

More to follow

 

