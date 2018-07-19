Free Malta Jazz Festival events on Thursday

Yotam Silberstein

The Malta Jazz Festival continues on Thursday with the following events:

Lunchtime concert

The Galea/Montanaro/Smith Trio, with Warren Galea on guitar, William Smith on drums and Dean Montanaro on bass, will be performing in Parliament Square at 12.30pm.

Main concert

The festival continues in the evening featuring the following performances:

Yotam Silberstein Quartet at 8pm at City Gate

A Tribute to Count Baise – The MCO Big Band plays Kansas City Suite at 9.15pm at Pjazza Teatru Rjal

Karim Ziad Ifrikya at 10.30pm in front of the law courts.

The events are free of charge.

World-class acts like Chick Corea and Bokante will be performing at Ta' Liesse on Friday and Saturday.

Read: Win free tickets to the Malta Jazz Festival