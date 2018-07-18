Win free tickets to the Malta Jazz Festival

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Twelve tickets are being given out for one of the year's most anticipated music events - the Malta Jazz Festival.

The Blue Tangerine, Christian McBride’s New Jawn and world music supergroup Bokanté will be performing on stage on Friday.

João Bosco and the legendary Chick Corea Trio, including John Patitucci and Dave Weckl, will be playing on Saturday.

Six tickets are being given out for Friday's edition at Ta' Liesse in Valletta and another six for Saturday's show.

To be in with a chance to win tickets for Friday's show answer the following two questions:

Name another band, apart from Bokante, which was founded by Michael League.

What was the name of Bokante's debut LP?

To be in with a chance to win tickets for Saturday's show answer the following two questions:

When did Chick Corea last perform in Malta?

How many Grammy nominations does Chick Corea have to date?

Send an email tom [email protected] entitled Malta Jazz Festival.

The competition is being organised by the Arts Council in conjunction with Times of Malta.

Chick Corea