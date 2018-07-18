Suspected cannabis traffickers granted bail

Photo: Shutterstock

Two men facing drug trafficking charges over their alleged involvement in a massive 84-kilogramme cannabis haul have been granted bail.

Tomislav Hegedus, 26, from Mosta, a manager and estate agent Fabian Catania, 42, from Qawra, were arrested on Saturday June 30 after they were caught with 84kg of cannabis, which appeared ready to be sold.

The two were arrested in Santa Venera by members of the Drug Squad and Rapid Intervention Unit, after they had been under observation for a number of days.

The two men were arraigned separately over charges of drug trafficking conspiracy and possession of cannabis in circumstances which indicated that the drug was not for their personal use.

Mr Hegedus was separately charged with complicity in the importation of cannabis and with having breached bail conditions, while Mr Catania was separately charged with the unauthorised possession of cocaine and with being a recidivist.

As the compilation continued, the court, presided over by magistrate Doreen Clarke, heard how the drugs had been discovered hidden inside furniture stacked on a truck which one of the men was driving, and which had been stopped by the police.

Although the two men had been denied bail upon their arraignment on July 2, the court acceded to a fresh request by the defence after having heard the testimony of several witnesses.

In her decree, Magistrate Clarke granted bail against a deposit of €10,000 and a personal guarantee of €15,000 each, whilst ordering both persons charged to sign the bail book on a daily basis. No curfew was imposed.

Inspectors Jonathan Cassar and Anthony Scerri prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Mario Mifsud were defence counsel to Mr Hegedus.

Lawyer Michael Sciriha was defence counsel to Mr Catania.