Police find 84kg cannabis haul hidden in furniture van

Photo: Shutterstock

Two men are being held by police in connection with a massive 84kg haul of cannabis discovered hidden in the back of a van on Saturday.

Officers made the find after stopping a local man who was driving a van in Santa Venera. They searched the vehicle, and found the stash of cannabis hidden inside clothes which were packed into furniture stacked in the back of the van.

The driver was immediately taken into police custody for questioning and a second man arrested in connection with the case a short while later.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri is leading an inquiry into the case. The two suspects are expected to be arraigned in court and charged with drug importation and trafficking, among other things.