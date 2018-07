A lucky punter will be celebrating after winning the Super 5 lottery jackpot on Wednesday evening.

In a statement, lottery operator Maltco said one winner who bought a ticket in Birkirkara had won the €810,302.57 jackpot.

The winning numbers were 18 • 16 • 22 • 41 • 10.

It is the first jackpot win since January, when one punter won €800,000.