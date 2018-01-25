X

Closing in:

Wednesday, January 24, 2018, 20:01

One punter wins Super 5 jackpot

One lucky punter has won the Super 5 Jackpot of €800,000. The winning number were 10 • 3 • 34 • 17 • 14.

The ticket was purchased from Marsascala.

