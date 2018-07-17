Cases of drowning are on the rise but many are preventable, says academic

Photo: Shutterstock

Drownings are on the rise, with statistics showing a slight increase over the years, nursing lecturer Trevor Abela Fiorentino has said.

On Monday afternoon, a 41-year-old man drowned in Comino, and just two weeks ago, a two-year-old girl who had been saved from drowning passed away.

Noting that the recent incidents were alarming, Mr Abela Fiorentino said: “The sad truth is that up to 85 per cent of the deaths caused by drowning could have been prevented, given appropriate measures”.

Around five deaths per year are caused by drowning. It also accounted for 4.2 per cent of all deaths due to accidental causes last year, he added.

This makes drowning the fourth leading cause of death due to accidental causes locally, after falls, car accidents and poisoning, the lecturer noted.

It only takes 15-30 seconds for submersion to take place

Statistics showed that those under five years of age, 65 years or older and 15 to 24 were at the greatest risk of drowning, said Mr Abela Fiorentino.

He added that companies should ensure their pools were appropriately attended by lifeguards. He also lamented that people seem to be too caught up in looking at their mobile phones, which could lead to children being left unattended.

“It only takes 15 to 30 seconds for submersion to take place, so it potentially only takes half a minute of a parent being distracted for the child to be in danger.”

Mr Abela Fiorentino appealed for more people to take first-aid courses, adding the nursing department offers both full-time and part-time degree courses. Young children should also be encouraged to take up swimming lessons as early as possible.

Drownings constitute 3.4 per cent of Europe’s accidental deaths, making it the fourth-leading cause. The World Health Organization estimates drowning deaths at seven per cent of all accidental deaths, making it the third leading cause of accidental deaths worldwide.