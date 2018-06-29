Toddler critical after swimming pool incident

Updated 1.52pm -A two-year-old girl was in critical condition on Wednesday after swimming in a pool in Xagħra, Gozo.

The incident happened in a private residence in Triq Manar at about 10am.

The toddler, a foreigner, was pulled out of the pool and given CPR before being rushed, unconscious, to Gozo hospital, where her condition was described as critical.

The police said she will be brought to Mater Dei Hospital for intensive treatment.