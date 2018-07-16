Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled as new Juventus player

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be presented as a new Juventus player this evening, as the Italian club will hold a traditional press conference to unveil the Portuguese star as their latest acquisition, at the Allianz Stadium.

Five-times world player of the year Ronaldo signed for Italian champions Juventus from Real Madrid in a 105 million euros deal which will see the Euro 2016 winner don the Juventus shirt for the next four years, last week.

Ronaldo, who joined Real from Manchester United in 2008 for a then world record 80 million pounds ($106.27 million), is the Spanish club's all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions and won two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with them.

