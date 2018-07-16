Live: Football transfers and rumours - July 16

Cristiano Ronaldo will be unveiled as a new Juventus player on Monday.

Welcome to the timesofmalta.com football transfer blog. With the World Cup coming to a close clubs will be stepping up their efforts to try and strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season. The Times of Malta sports desk will try to bring you all the latest news on the biggest transfers from the major European leagues and the BOV Premier League.

BREAKING: Sky sources: Midfielder Jack Rodwell is on trial with @WatfordFC. #SSN pic.twitter.com/ujERdte8oM — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 16, 2018

1.35pm Former England midfielder Jack Rodwell is on trial with Watford, and is currently in Austria at their pre-season training camp

Rodwell, 27, is a free agent after leaving Sunderland in the summer

1.25pm SkySports is reporting that Manchester City are mulling the possibility of signing a new midfielder after their number one target Jorginho signed for Chelsea.

They’ve looked at Mateo Kovacic, but it is understood they would not be willing to pay Real Madrid’s reported £80m asking price.

City have also shown interest in Mario Lemina from Southampton, but it’s not now certain they’ll strengthen before the window closes in August.

Pep Guardiola is happy with his squad as they prepare to fly to the USA tomorrow for their pre-season tour.

⚠️N'ZONZI UPDATE⚠️



Sevilla will only sell to Arsenal if they meet his £35m release clause. Will they budge?



More in our dedicated blog... https://t.co/aijz0qewhm pic.twitter.com/HcDhdco8mS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 16, 2018

1.10pm Arsenal manager Unai Emery has not ruled out making more signings before the transfer window shuts, but says he would only consider a “big opportunity”.

Arsenal have held initial talks about Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi, but it is likely there would have to be departures to accommodate the French international.

A big priority is the future of Aaron Ramsey; talks continue over a new contract with Arsenal hopeful of a positive resolution. Ramsey has one year left on his contract.

Berardi's agent: "There was talk of a loan swap between Locatelli and Berardi, but nothing concrete was established. This idea is dead in the water now." pic.twitter.com/pCamFiXbau — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) July 16, 2018

12.55pm Sassuolo have warned Milan that they are not interested in a loan swap involving Domenico Berardi and Manuel Locatelli.

It had been reported that Milan were hoping to exchange Locatelli for Berardi on loan, with both deals including options to buy, but Giovanni Carnevalli asserted his club would not entertain such an arrangement.

“We haven’t received any official offers. We had some talks with Milan over our interest in Locatelli,” the Sassuolo general manager told Corriere dello Sport.

“Milan may be interested in an exchange of loans, but not us. As it stands, there’s still a long way to go.”

12.40pm Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin could be heading to Juventus, opening the door for Medhi Benatia to leave.

According to Mediaset Premium and Sky Sport Italia, the 32-year-old’s introduction would pave the way for Benatia to move on towards France or England.

Godin impressed for Uruguay at the World Cup and he’d be available for around €25m.

12.30pm Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge could still have a future at the Premier League club despite his struggles with injuries and consistency in recent seasons, manager Juergen Klopp has said.

"I always said there is a future, it's about what we do in the moment. At the moment it's all good and we don't have to make decisions," Klopp was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

12.20pm The first shots of Cristiano Ronaldo having his medical at Juventus have now been released.

12.10pm Chelsea are interested in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Corriere dello Sport is reporting.

They've already gazumped one Manchester club with their signing of Jorginho, and with Milinkovic-Savic having been linked with United, could the 23-year-old be the second?

12pm Juventus and Chelsea are in negotiations for Daniele Rugani and Gonzalo Higuain, according to Sportitalia, in a double deal worth €100m.

Maurizio Sarri is finally now the Coach of Chelsea and has brought Jorginho with him from Napoli, but is only just starting the process of transforming his team.

Sarri’s style of football is complex, so when starting pre-season training so late, he’ll find it important to have players who already know his movements.

Sportitalia claim Fali Ramadani – who helped broker Sarri’s arrival – is in negotiations with Juventus this weekend.

11.45am Benfica are interested in former-Swansea City midfielder Renato Sanches, Portuguese newspaper O Jogo is reporting.

The 20-year-old midfielder is back with Bayern Munich, following a disastrous loan spell in South Wales, but the Portuguese club are hoping that new manager Niko Kovac will be prepared to let the youngster go.

11.30am CristianoRonaldo is at JMedical where he is undergoing a medical. He will be unveiled as a new Juventus player this evening at 6.30pm and timesofmalta.com will bring you the event live.

11.15am Good morning everyone and welcome to a day of transfer activity. Cristiano Ronaldo is set to dominate our day as the Portuguese ace completes a move to Juventus so stay with us to follow all the latest developments.