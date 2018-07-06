Toddler saved from swimming pool two weeks ago dies

A two-year-old girl saved from drowning almost two weeks ago did not make it, the police confirmed.

The incident happened in a private residence in Triq Manar on June 27 at about 10am.

The toddler, a foreigner, was pulled out of the pool and given CPR before being rushed, unconscious, to Gozo hospital, where her condition was described as critical.

She was then transferred to Mater Dei for treatment but passed away a few days ago.