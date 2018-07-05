Watch: "I will break your finger" - videographer threatened by anti-migrant protestor

An elderly man shouts at crew members of Lifeline and Sea-Watch 3. Photo: Reuters

An anti-migrant protestor told a Times of Malta videographer to stop filming his antics outside court or else he would break his finger.

The young protestor made the threat despite being surrounded by the police at the time.

"You're traitors all of you. You bring people here because you have an agenda. We’ll see who laughs last," the man is seen shouting at the group of NGO activists.

The activists gathered outside court in support of the ship captain who faces charges of using the boat in Maltese waters without proper registration or licence.

The man is then seen being calmed down by the police outside the court.

One policeman is heard telling him: "Show us respect or else we're going to be forced to do what we don't want to do."

At this point the youth instructs the videographer to stop shooting film, tries to cover the camera and threatens him:"If you point that finger at me I will break it".

According to Malta Today, the heckler was previously seen in the company of far-right activist Norman Lowell.

The protestor was seen giving the middle finger to those outside court.

The protesters included crew from the Lifeline and Sea-Watch vessels, which are now stranded in Malta, amid a crackdown against NGOs. They were earlier also heckled as they unfurled signs saying: "500 die in one week" as well as body bags to underline their point that action against the NGOs was already resulting in mass deaths.

The presence generated backlash from some passers-by with the police having to restrain hecklers.

A group of activists will hold a candlelight vigil at Marsamxett on Thursday evening to press the point that the death of migrants in the Mediterranean must never become the norm.