Candlelight vigil to highlight tragedy of migrant deaths and need for solidarity

Migrants on the rescue ship Aquarius, which was denied entry by Malta last month.

A group of activists will hold a candlelight vigil at Marsamxett on Thursday to press the point that the death of migrants in the Mediterranean must never become the norm.

The activity will be held hours after the captain of the migrant rescue ship Lifeline appears in court for a second time, facing charges of ship registration irregularities. His vessel was detained in Grand Harbour last week after bringing in 133 migrants.

"Addressing the complex and multifaceted dynamics of mass displacement demands a response grounded in solidarity and respect for the life and dignity of every human being," Maria Pisani, one of the event organisers said in a statement.

She said solidarity mist, first and foremost, be shown with the displaced, but it also must be shown with those helping them and with the countries of origin and transit.

In a clear reference to the way Italy and Malta have blocked their harbours for NGO rescue ships, she said bullying and intimidation demonstrated weakness and unjustified fear.

Europe must find solutions that honour life and not facilitate death.

"It has not, and will not, achieve anything beyond more pain, more anger, more suffering, and the unnecessary and avoidable loss of life. Europe must find solutions that honour life and not facilitate death.

"More than a thousand lives have been lost this year alone. This ongoing tragedy must not go on and it must never be normalised. Death should not be an accepted side effect of seeking asylum."

"The horrific loss of life in the Mediterranean continues - somebody’s child, parent, brother, sister, friend, spouse. Their lives mattered to their loved ones, and they matter to us. Respect towards life and the innate dignity of each and every human being need to remain central in political disputes and political discourse, in the search of solutions for this human tragedy.

Those taking part in the vigil will meet at 7.30pm at Marsamxett, Valletta (a little bit further up from Maori Bar, below the Auberge de Baviere).