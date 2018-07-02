Cambridge University choir in Gozo concert

Cambridge University’s Corpus Christi College Choir

The Corpus Christi College Choir of Cambridge University is tomorrow performing in a concert titled Sing Joyfully Unto God, with the participation of the Gaulitanus Choir.

Corpus Christi College, founded in 1352, is one of 31 colleges forming the University of Cambridge. The college choir sings three services a week in the college’s early 19th-century chapel, besides performing in festivals and numerous concerts. It tours each year and recently performed in Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, France and Italy. Accompanied by organ scholar Paul Newton-Jackson, it is conducted by the college’s director of music, Robin Walker.

The choir performs a repertoire based around the Anglican liturgy but ranging from early polyphony to new works specially written for the choir. This will also be the case in Gozo, where a cappella works by Renaissance masters such as Tallis and Byrd will be juxtaposed with contemporary works, including works by British composers Jonathan Dove and Judith Weir, as well as pieces written by the choir members. They will also perform crossover works, such as those by the US choral group Pentatonix.

The two choirs will join forces for Stainer’s God So Loved the World and Fauré’s Cantique de Jean Racine. These will be directed by the Gozitan choir’s founder-director and the evening’s artistic director, Colin Attard.

The concert is being organised by Gaulitanus Choir, with whom the UK choir has an ongoing collaboration, and is one of two concerts which will conclude the Gozitan choir’s artistic season.

The concert will take place tomorrow at the Gozo Cathedral, Victoria, at 8pm. Entrance is free.