Watch: Gridlock in Ċirkewwa with no traffic management in sight

Motorists who hurried to Ċirkewwa on Friday were frustrated by long queues for the Gozo ferry tailing back more than 1km.

Footage shared with Times of Malta reveals the extent of the problem, with vehicles stretched from the ferry terminal down Marfa Road.

The aerial video also reveals how poorly organised the traffic build-up was handled, with ferry-bound vehicles lined up on both the road’s main traffic lane as well as the road’s shoulder lane, intended for vehicles queuing for the Gozo Channel ferry.

As a result, some stretches of Marfa Road were blocked off to any moving traffic, infuriating drivers not queuing for the ferry and creating a potential problem for any passing emergency vehicles.

“If someone had a heart attack or stroke in the heat, no ambulance could have reached them quickly,” the drone footage owner, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

“All they need is two traffic wardens to control the traffic and direct ferry-bound vehicles onto the shoulder lane, leaving the main lane free for traffic heading to Ċirkewwa or the nearby hotel,” he added.

Authorities will find it hard to justify the lack of organisation by arguing that they did not expect the influx of vehicles: eyewitnesses told Times of Malta that the situation was almost exactly the same just 24 hours earlier, on Thursday afternoon.

Gozo Channel has struggled to keep up with rising demand for its services, with passenger trips rising from 4.7 million in 2016 to 5.4 million last year.

Frustration at long delays has bubbled over in recent months, with Gozitan business owners last May calling for "drastic, immediate" action to solve problems.