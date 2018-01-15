More passengers, cars crossing to Gozo

The number of passengers and vehicles crossing from Malta to Gozo has continued to rise, reaching 5.4 million and 1.5 million respectively in 2017, up from 4.7m and 1.3m just two years ago.

According to the National Statistics Office, Gozo Channel operated 22,529 trips, 125 more than in 2016.

Like previous years, August recorded the highest number of trips, 2,158 or 9.6 per cent of the total. August also registered the largest share of vehicles and passengers crossing between the two islands, 158,981 and 582,199, respectively.

During 2017, passenger traffic originating from Ċirkewwa was busiest on Friday and Saturday, whereas the highest volumes from Mġarr were recorded on Sunday and Saturday.