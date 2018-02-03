Photos of the week ending February, 1, 2018

We recently published a revised version of our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions By using this site, you agree to these revised documents including the use of cookies
Two ducks float under the ropes that tie yachts to the quay at the Ta'Xbiex marina on January 31. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
The Anglican cathedral and the Carmelite church in Valletta are seen through sailing boat masts at Ta'Xbiex on Januany 31. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Fish swim above a colourful seabed at Manoel Island on January 31. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Seagulls rest on an old windsurf board in Gzira on January 31. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Pigeons fly around A high-rise building in Gzira on January 31. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A bird crosses paths with a traditional Maltese luzzu off the Żurrieq cliffs on January 30. Photo: Jonathan Borg
A flock of pigeons flying over Filfla on January 29. Photo: Jonathan Borg
Tourists wait for a bus to pick them up from Wied iz-Zurrieq, with a hazy Filfla in the background on January 27. Photo: Jonathan Borg
A little girl, Leila Rosa Peterson, 4, delights in the confetti in Valletta as the Church marked the feast of St Paul's Shipwreck, two weeks ahead of its usual date of Februay 10, owing to a clash with Carnival. This is the first parish feast of the year and one of the most popular on January 27. Photo: Jonathan Borg
A flag bearer takes a break by sipping on his beer during the St Paul festivities in Valletta on January 27. Photo: Jonathan Borg
Balloons and confetti add colour to St Paul's Street, during the feast of St Paul in Valletta on January 27. Photo: Jonathan Borg
A traditional Maltese fishing boat is sandwiched between two boats at the Grand Harbour Marina on Birgu on January 30. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
The changing of the guard takes place against a musical background as the Armed Forces of Malta band march in St George's Square, Valletta on January 26. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Two tourists try to take photos over a crowd at the changing of the guard St George's Square, Valletta on January 26. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A member of the Armed Forces of Malta band is reflected in his instrument during the changing of the guard at St George's Square, Valletta on January 26. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
An old man admires a model steam engine at an exhibition held at the old railway station in Hamrun on January 28. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
An enthusiast snaps a photo of an old railway station during an exhibition held at the old railway station in Hamrun on January 28. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Members of the public admire the models on display during an exhibition held at the old railway station in Hamrun on January 28. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Children and adults alike admire a model train as it passes through a replica of the Hamrun train station during an exhibition at the same locality on January 28. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A man cleans the deck of a luxury superyacht at the Grand Harbour Marina on Birgu on January 30. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A man works on the façade of the American University of Malta at Dock 1 in Cospicua on January 30. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
