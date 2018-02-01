X

Closing in:

Wednesday, January 31, 2018, 16:45

Man arrested as Floriana stabbing investigations continue

Arrest was made in Birkirkara

Picture - Elisa Lemarchand

A man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of involvement in the stabbing of a Tunisian man in Floriana last week.

The man was arrested in a restaurant in Naxxar Road, Birkirkara, following a tip-off.

The Tunisian man was stabbed four times in Gunlayer Street and is in serious condition.

The police on Monday issued pictures of two men being sought as part of investigations.

READ: Police put two men on the wanted list after Floriana stabbing

 

