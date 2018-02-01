Man arrested as Floriana stabbing investigations continue
Arrest was made in Birkirkara
A man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of involvement in the stabbing of a Tunisian man in Floriana last week.
The man was arrested in a restaurant in Naxxar Road, Birkirkara, following a tip-off.
The Tunisian man was stabbed four times in Gunlayer Street and is in serious condition.
The police on Monday issued pictures of two men being sought as part of investigations.
