Man arrested as Floriana stabbing investigations continue

Picture - Elisa Lemarchand

A man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of involvement in the stabbing of a Tunisian man in Floriana last week.

The man was arrested in a restaurant in Naxxar Road, Birkirkara, following a tip-off.

The Tunisian man was stabbed four times in Gunlayer Street and is in serious condition.

The police on Monday issued pictures of two men being sought as part of investigations.

