X

Closing in:

Advert
Monday, January 29, 2018, 16:01

Police put two men on the wanted list after Floriana stabbing

Tunisian man suffered four knife wounds

The police have issued an appeal for information about two men wanted as part of investigations into the stabbing of a Tunisian man in Floriana on Thursday.

The man was found in a pool of blood in Gunlayer Street, having suffered four knife wounds.  

The suspects are Omar Mohammed Hussein Mustafa, a 32-year-old Libyan resident in Valletta (right), and another man whose identity is unknown (see circled above).

Anyone having information was requested to phone on  119 or 2122 4001 or Valletta police station on 2294 3101/3114.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Major Brexit supporter obtains Maltese passport - FT

  2. Watch: Betsson shedding 130 employees from Malta, 48 are...

  3. Seven injured following three-car collision in Burmarrad

  4. Justice Minister’s partner lands senior job at tourism authority

  5. Caruana Galizia murder: politically-exposed mastermind can't be...

  6. Elderly woman 'tackles' thief, photographs him, before arrest

  7. €10,000: the price for staying on in Malta

  8. Pilatus owner wants ‘embezzlement claim’ in MEP report removed

  9. Doctors may strike over hospitals deal

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed