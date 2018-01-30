Police put two men on the wanted list after Floriana stabbing

The police have issued an appeal for information about two men wanted as part of investigations into the stabbing of a Tunisian man in Floriana on Thursday.

The man was found in a pool of blood in Gunlayer Street, having suffered four knife wounds.

The suspects are Omar Mohammed Hussein Mustafa, a 32-year-old Libyan resident in Valletta (right), and another man whose identity is unknown (see circled above).

Anyone having information was requested to phone on 119 or 2122 4001 or Valletta police station on 2294 3101/3114.