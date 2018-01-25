Strike at Mcast suspended

The strike at Mcast which had to be held on Thursday and Friday has been suspended.

The suspension is the result of a court injunction filed by Mcast against the Malta Union of teachers, which has been provisionally upheld.

On Friday, the MUT said teachers at Mcast would go ahead with the strike as weeks of talks and threats of industrial action had led nowhere. Mcast had reacted by insisting that significant progress had been reached in negotiations.

In a statement on Wednesday night, Mcast said that while it understood and appreciated a union’s right to resort to industrial action, it felt this could not take place during ongoing negotiations particularly when significant progress towards a final agreement was being registered.

MCAST strongly believed the MUT’s directives to be “abusive and illegal” and “in contradiction of the collective agreement provisions”.

Moreover, the actions were being carried out during the exam period, directly disrupting the College’s operations and students’ exam preparations.

“It is the duty of the management and the Board of Governors to safeguard the students’ interests especially when such actions are unfairly targeting them.”

Mcast said it failed to understand MUT’s logic to revert to and increase industrial actions, stalling negotiations at a stage when significant progress had been achieved and negotiations were ongoing with another meeting already scheduled.

It said that, to date, an agreement had been reached on a number of issues, including that of increasing the maximum salary for all lecturers to the maximum level proposed by the union for 2018.

It appealed to the MUT to allow the negotiations to continue.

