Watch: Handful of students show up for Mcast silent protest
Students say lecturers' strike will hurt their studies
Updated 12.33pm - Added video
Just 11 Mcast students showed up to a protest on Monday morning called after lecturers said they would go on strike.
Students at the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology held a silent protest in response to a directive ordering teachers to go on strike Thursday and Friday.
Gabriel Mifsud, who coordinated the protest, told the Times of Malta that students cannot miss lectures because the directives keep them from consulting lecturers outside class.
He also said that students lose part of their stipend if they miss class.
“We feel that students are being used as a bargaining chip in order for the Malta Union of Teachers to make a point,” general secretary Noel Mifsud said.
“Students are being held victims,” he added.
READ: Mcast lecturers to strike after talks fail
In a statement, the Mcast Council also pointed out that half-yearly exams are just around the corner.
Mr Mifsud said that this could also be a reason for the low turnout, with students preferring to study or go to classes instead of protesting.
The MUT announced that educators at Mcast will go ahead with a strike following weeks of negotiations and threats.
The council is also requesting an urgent meeting with the Mcast administration asking for an extension on assignment deadlines.
Directives started Monday, with the MUT insisting that the Mcast management and Industrial Relations Unit (IRU) are not willing to give lecturers what they are due.
