Who will pick up the pieces once Muscat leaves, Delia asks

Opposition leader Adrian Delia on Sunday questioned who would pick up the pieces once Prime Minister Joseph Muscat carries out his 10-year plan in government.

Addressing a political activity in Gozo, Dr Delia said this plan involved raping and pillaging the Maltese islands.

He said the two main pillars of Malta’s economy, namely tourism and financial services, would be completely ruined by the time Dr Muscat had carried out his 10-year plan.

Dr Delia said the PN’s work in building up Malta as a reputable financial services centre had been destroyed in record time by Dr Muscat’s government.

The world now viewed Malta as a centre for criminality, Dr Delia said.

Watch: Malta is the ‘centre of corruption’ - anti-Mafia crusader

Corruption had even permeated down to youngsters in sport, Dr Delia said, in reference to news that six under-21 Malta football players had been suspended for match fixing.

On traffic, he warned that within three years, Malta would be in total gridlock.

Dr Delia questioned where the government’s transport plan was, and who would benefit from the planned €700 million expenditure to repave roads.

He said the €700 million would not solve any of the traffic problems.

“The government is not trying to improve people’s livelihoods. The purpose was to spend €700 million so that certain people could benefit”, he said.

Dr Delia argued that there was no need for Europe to tell the Maltese that the rule of law in Malta had been eroded.

Instead of resorting to 80s style tactics, this erosion of the country’s institutions was now being done with a smile, Dr Delia said.

He urged people not to keep quiet in the face of such happenings.

Read: SLAPP down companies bullying free press, MEPs urge Commission

Dr Delia said the report by MEPs this week about the situation in Malta had opened people’s eyes to all that was going on.

Read: MEPs resolved to secure laws on media protection

He said the government which supposedly listened only wanted to hear the applause of those captivated by its marketing.

The PN’s job was to serve as a rallying point, by convincing people with strong arguments, Dr Delia said.

Turning to the VGH hospital deal, Dr Delia portrayed the deal as blatant theft.

“These were our properties. We gave them these assets for 30 years. Their promised €200 million investment never came, yet we still gave them three hospitals,” Dr Delia said.

The government was also paying them €72 million a year for the privilege.

He said the government was not only allowing foreigners to rob the country, but was also giving them the key to do so.

The Opposition leader also hit out at the AuM deal, saying it was a fake project which was leading to further rape of the country.