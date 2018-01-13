SLAPP down companies bullying free press, MEPs urge Commission

A group of MEPs in Strasbourg wants the Commission to act. Photo: Shutterstock

The European Union should introduce legislation protecting independent media from vexatious lawsuits intended to silence them, six EU lawmakers have said.



A group of MEPs have asked the European Commission to propose an anti-SLAPP directive that would allow such lawsuits to be dismissed, punish firms which tried to bully media into submission and name and shame companies which resorted to such practices.



A SLAPP (Strategic lawsuit against public participation) suit is one that is intended to silence, intimidate or censor publishers by subjecting them to legal procedures too costly for them to fight.

The six MEPs, which include Malta’s David Casa and Pana Committee chair Ana Gomes, said murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia as well as Maltese media houses had had to face SLAPP threats.

The group, which also includes Monica Macovei (ECR), Maite Pagazaurtundúa (ALDE) Stelios Kouloglou (GUE) and Benedek Jávor (Greens), wants the Commission to create a directive which:



- Allows journalists and media houses to ask for such suits to be dismissed and seek compensation

- Fines companies which dodge the directive by filing SLAPP lawsuits in non-EU jurisdictions

- Creates a SLAPP fund for journalists and media houses fighting such suits

- Names and shames companies which resort to SLAPP tactics

Appleby's threats against the Guardian and the BBC mirror similar ones made in Malta. Photo: Shutterstock