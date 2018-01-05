New CEO at Mt Carmel Hospital

Stephen Sultana has been appointed CEO of Mt Carmel Hospital, the Health Ministry said.

He faces a tough challenge. Times of Malta reported in November how the roofs of several wards in the 150-year-old hospital were in danger of collapse. The ministry subsequently said some patients were being temporarily moved to old people's homes.

Mr Sultana is a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and for many years worked in the senior management of a local bank. He is currently a board member of the Central Co-Operative Funds and the Eco Tax Contribution Appeal Boards.

He was formerly chairman of Kalaxlokk Ltd, where he handled the liquidation of the company.

Mr Sultana is also the Labour mayor of Sta Venera.

The ministry thanked outgoing CEO Kevin Schembri.