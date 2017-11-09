Architects say Mount Carmel Hospital wards too unsafe for patients

Metal support jacks hold beams in place on a Mount Carmel ward.

Architects have declared wards at Mount Carmel Hospital as being too unsafe to house patients and staff and ordered their immediate closure, the Times of Malta has learnt.

Sources said that almost half of the Attard hospital, built in 1861, was condemned and patients were being crammed into the few wards that so far have been certified as being safe.

The situation was so dire that nurses and other workers at the hospital for mental health patients were refusing to continue working there, fearing for their safety, they added, noting that patients were not in a position to know they were not safe in their wards.

As a short-term measure, scaffolding was put up to support parts of the ceiling that were falling. In the more sensitive areas, architects instructed workers to install metal support jacks to hold old beams in place.

The sources said that most of the wards were overcrowded and, in some of them, patients were “packed like sardines”.

“There are other wards that seem like we’re back in the time of Florence Nightingale. Had the patients here been those you find in other hospitals, we would have a revolution,” one source said.

A Health Minister spokeswoman acknowledged that the hospital had structural problems that were being addressed by the Foundation for Medical Services.

“Mount Carmel Hospital is a building of over 150 years. Like any other building its age, Mount Carmel has structural limitations and requires maintenance and refurbishment. The Foundation for Medical Services is engaged in various projects there,” she said.

She noted that works were being carried out to refurbish Male Ward 2, a new Substance Use Disorder Unit was being designed and parts of the water system were being replaced.

Wooden beams in one ward and the adjacent corridor were being inspected, water ingress and electrical installation problems were being addressed and structural and service-related reports commissioned, she added.

“These reports include inspections of beams, ceilings, roof slabs and stairs. A project manager to oversee these and other works is in the process of being engaged,” the spokeswoman said.