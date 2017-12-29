Taxi boss blames Kappara roadworks for DHL parcel delays

The Kappara junction roadworks are ongoing. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

DHL’s struggles in the Christmas run-up were partly due to a “lack of planning” in the Kappara junction roadworks, according to the managing director of eCabs, which stepped in to help the international courier.

Thousands of parcels were reported to have gone undelivered before Christmas due to delays experienced by DHL, which the German courier service attributed to a backlog caused by an unanticipated surged in volume.

Maltapost stepped in to provide exceptional deliveries for DHL, while taxi company eCabs also devoted a number of its vehicles to deliveries round the clock.

However, eCabs managing director Matthew Bezzina told the Times of Malta that while other factors had contributed to the problem, the “capricious” decision to carry out final works on the Kappara junction in daytime during one of the busiest periods of the year had played a major part in the delays.

“Our own operating efficiency was reduced by more than 35%,” Mr Bezzina said. “People have been quick to blame DHL, but nobody is blaming the authorities, who have a responsibility to ensure that works are carried out in an efficient and timely manner. Issues like this meant trucks were making far fewer deliveries than they normally would.”

Works on the junction, which began back in April 2016, were largely concluded last week, when the newly formed roundabout was once again opened to vehicle traffic between Gżira and San Ġwann. Asphalting and road-marking works continued on Friday and Saturday morning, as did works on street furnishing in the following days. The slip road for traffic between San Ġwann and St Julian’s also remained closed as works continued on the retaining wall of nearby houses.

Mr Bezzina harshly criticised the decision not to carry out works – which on occasion required traffic to be reduced to a single lane – during the night, when they would have caused the least possible disruption.

“The day has 24 hours, not 12, and a week has seven days, not five,” he said. “With a project like this, you have to use all the time available. Roads are an important resource for logistics companies and one of the scarcest resources in the country.

“This was the equivalent of suddenly downgrading a gaming company from fibre-optic to dial-up. They still have internet access, but they’re massively limited.”