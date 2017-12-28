Montella set to take charge at Sevilla

Vincenzo Montella is set to manage in Spain with Sevilla.

Former Milan coach Vincenzo Montella has agreed to take over at Sevilla, the LaLiga club have announced.

The ex-Italy international will sign a contract to become Sevilla head coach until June 2019 once his deal at AC Milan is terminated on Friday.

Montella, who has also taken charge of Fiorentina and Sampdoria in Serie A, was sacked by Milan in November following a poor run of results.

The Italian will take over from Eduardo Berizzo, who lost his job as head coach almost a month after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer, with Sevilla fifth in LaLiga.

A statement on Sevilla's official website read: "Sevilla FC and the Italian coach Vincenzo Montella have reached an agreement in principle to become first-team coach until June 2019."

