Live: Football transfers news and rumours

Marouane Fellaini is facing an uncertain future at Man. United.

The winter transfer window is less than a week away and the timesofmalta.com SportsDesk is back with you to follow all the latest gossip and rumours from the football world, including the Maltese Premier League.

So stay with us for the next five weeks to keep yourself up-to-date with all that is happening.

We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Carlos Carvalhal as the club’s new manager.



Full story ????https://t.co/UV8NFIhxzD — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 28, 2017

1.10pm After leaving Sheffield Wednesday on Christmas Eve, Carlos Carvalhal has already found a new job as he was appointed manager of Premier League strugglers Swansea.

12.45pm The race to sign Marouane Fellaini from Manchester United is hotting up - with Paris St Germain looking to take the 30-year-old, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Belgian is out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer and is yet to agree a new deal, with Besiktas and Galatasaray also said to be keen on landing the midfielder.

12.30pm Goodmorning everyone and welcome to the Times of Malta Live Transfer News and Rumours. Stay with us to follow all the deals being done before the winter shopping window reopens on Monday.

10.37pm That's it for today! Thank you for joining us, as we return tomorrow with another day full of transfer news.



In the meantime, stay tuned to our website as we will bring you the latest coverage from the English Premier League and the Coppa Italia.

10.21pm According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli may let Emmanuele Giaccherini leave the club as he is struggling to gain regular playing time under Maurizio Sarri.

Marco Sahanek unveiled at Floridsdorfer AC.

9.55pm Austrian winger Marco Sahanek has left Hibernians to return to his former club, Floridsdorfer AC, in Austria.

Sahanek featured for the Maltese champions in the first half of the season, playing 19 games in which he scored twice and produced six assists.

Giorgio Nardone....Mosta's latest acquisition.

9.45pm Some news from Maltese football.

Mosta have added more competition into their goalkeeping role as they brought in Giorgio Nardone.

The Italian goalkeeper, aged 19, was recently on the books of Aquila 1902 Montevarchi and Vivi Altotevere Sansepolcro.

Nardone's agent spoke to Times of Malta and confirmed that the Italian custodian signed with the Maltese club earlier today.

Layvin Kurzawa.

9.25pm According to L'Equipe, Layvin Kurzawa is set to part ways with Paris Saint-Germain this January.

It is reported that the French club wants to meet the FFP requirements, therefore they must sell some of their players on the roster in order to avoid any sanctions from UEFA.

9.19pm After acquiring Matteo Caldara and recalling Leonardo Spinazzola, Juventus are looking to bring in another talent from Atalanta.



Bryan Cristante, former Milan midfielder, has attracted the interest of Massimiliano Allegri and he may join the Turin-based club immediately in January.

9.03pm According to reports in Portugal, Gabriel Barbosa, 'Gabigol', may return to ply his trade in Brazil as he has not returned to Benfica from his Christmas holidays.

Gabigol was recently on the books of Inter as well without leaving any remarkable impressions of himself.

8.47pm Juventus would be willing to sell Alex Sandro for €60m, according to Tuttosport, with Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea interested.

The Brazilian left-back was the subject of a bidding war last summer, but he and the club resisted proposals believed to be up to €70m.

His performances this season and the fact they already have Leonardo Spinazzola on the way following his loan spell with Atalanta means the situation has changed.

Tuttosport newspaper today claim the Bianconeri are prepared to part with Alex Sandro for €60m, even in January.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United remain interested in a swoop.

Considering Liverpool have agreed a £75m deal with Southampton for defender Virgil van Dijk, this may well be a bargain by Premier League standards.

8.24pm Sevilla have chosen Vincenzo Montella as their new Coach and are in talks with Milan to terminate his contract, claim Italian reports.

The club sensationally sacked Eduardo Berizzo three days before Christmas and a week after he returned to work following cancer treatment.

It was reported this morning that Sevilla directors flew out to Italy for a meeting with ex-Watford, Inter and Napoli boss Walter Mazzarri.

7.59pm According to reports in Italy, Inter are looking to sign Yanga-Mbiwa from French club Olympique Lyon.



The defender is currently valeud at 5 million euros and he has already gained experience in Italy, having featured for Roma in the past.

7.14pm Liverpool have struck a world-record deal to sign defender Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.

The Dutch centre-back will move to Anfield in a transfer that is understood to be worth £75million, the highest price ever paid for a defender.

Click here for further details on the transfer.

7.00pm BREAKING NEWS

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Southampton defender Virgil Van Dijk, according to Sky sources.

6.50pm Barcelona midfielder Paulinho says he has been in touch with Brazil team-mate Philippe Coutinho to discuss a possible transfer to the Spanish giants.

Liverpool forward Coutinho handed in a transfer request in August after LaLiga leaders Barcelona had a bid for the Brazilian rejected, but the Reds turned down a further two offers, with owners Fenway Sports Group publicly stating he was not for sale.

The 25-year-old missed the start of the season with a back problem, but has been outstanding since his return and his stunning opener in the 5-0 Boxing Day demolition of Swansea was his seventh goal in as many games.

However, speculation regarding a Janaury switch to the Nou Camp for Coutinho has continued, and Paulinho - who joined the club from Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande in August - joked that a property search for Coutinho was already under way.

"I make jokes that people are already looking for a house for him," Paulinho told mundodeportivo.com.

"I try to give him the basic information, the most important for him and his family, because maybe the time he lived here was not enough to know the city, but he knows that Barcelona is a very good city, that offers everything for him and his family.

"You have to think about the decision you are going to make. What I think is that if you have the opportunity to come, you will not regret it."

Samba Tounkara... not in Gżira's plans.

6.35pm Gżira United have parted ways with Cameroon defender Sem Ogolong Kamana and Mali forward Samba Tounkara.

Both Kamana and Tounkara joined the Maroons at the start of the season but have since dropped out of the plans of coach Darren Abdilla.

Tounkara, in particular, had started the season brightly, scoring five goals in the opening ten matches of the season.

However, in the last few weeks Tounkara and Kamana both struggled for any first team football and have now been released by the Maroons.

Gżira have already found a replacement for Tounkara after signing Nigerian striker Haruna Garba, on loan from Swedish side Djurgardens.

6.22pm Aleksandar Mitrovic has signalled his intention to leave Newcastle in January after failing to force his way into Rafael Benitez's plans.

The Serbia international, who joined the Magpies from Anderlecht during the summer of 2015, is currently sidelined by a back injury but has found himself surplus to requirements at St James' Park under the Spaniard despite the club's Premier League difficulties.

Benitez has nevertheless insisted he will be going nowhere unless he has a replacement, although Mitrovic appears to be desperate to leave.

he 23-year-old told Serbian sports daily Zurnal: "I persistently waited for the chance over the past months and I did not get it.

"I'm sorry - after all, I loved Newcastle but it's time for me to look more to myself, to find the best solution for my career."

6.09pm Antonio Conte has refused to be drawn into speculation linking Chelsea with interest in Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal, but labelled the midfielder a "fantastic player".

He told the London Evening Standard: "I must be honest, it's not right to talk about a player of another team. Especially if you try to link this player with us.

"Arturo is a fantastic player... I have a great respect for Arturo, and we spent many years in Juventus together. I'd always want him with me."

5.52pm Napoli are looking to bring in Simone Verdi in order to add more numbers in their offensive department.



The Partenopei have already proposed an offer to Bologna and are in advanced talks with his agent.

5.39pm Roma are looking to bolster their defensive department as they have set their sights on Barcelona's fringe player Aleix Vidal.



The former Sevilla fullback is struggling to breakthrough into the Barca's starting line-up and a move to Italy's capital city would be ideal to revive his footballing career.

5.36pm PSG are set to reprise their interest in former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina, reports SportMediaset.

The French capital club are preparing themselves for the possible departure of Kevin Trapp and they are lining up Reina, who is yet to renew his contract with Napoli, as a replacement.

Jermain Defoe.

5.30pm Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says Jermain Defoe's prolonged absence does not mean he needs to look for a replacement striker in the January transfer window.

"We'll wait and see what we do; the January window is always tough to recruit in," Howe said. "The four strikers we have, I think they're all top quality. I have no hesitation in playing any of them, so I don't think Jermain's injury forces my hand at all."

5.10pm Athletic Bilbao have not received any approach from Real Madrid for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to president Josu Urrutia.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to the LaLiga champions when his Bilbao contract expires at the end of the season.

But Urrutia insists Real have not contacted the club about the possibility of signing the Spain international.

"There has not been any approach of any kind, we know that there have been rumours but we have no confirmation either from the representatives of the player or Real Madrid," Urrutia was quoted as saying on Bilbao's official Twitter account.

"Athletic is not a seller club, for the departure of a player the player must want to leave and has to pay the clause."

4.50pm Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is willing to sell Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco.

Spanish newspaper AS is reporting that Atletico have to make space in their squad in January and Simeone was informed by senior club figures that he has to sell defender Sime Vrsaljko or winger Carrasco next month.

The Argentinian has opted to keep hold of the Croatia full-back, which means that Carrasco is available for transfer.

4.35pm Joey Barton has spoken of the affinity he shares with Marseille supporters and revealed he would love to return to the club as a player or manager.

The 35-year-old has been banned from playing by the Football Association since April 2017 for breaching betting rules but can return in June 2018.



Speaking in a video posted on the Ligue 1 club's official website as part of the documentary 'Marseille: A football city', Barton said: "The supporters immediately accepted me when I arrived. They must have perceived something in my character and personality that they liked.

"I'd love one day to pull the jersey on again and if I can't do it as a player then I would love to do it as a coach or manager."

Alex Nilsson

4.15pm Tarxien have also made it clear they are not interested in bringing back Swedish striker Alex Nilsson to the club.

The former Malmo forward has left the Rainbows in the close season to join Birkirkara on a one-year loan deal. However, the 25-year-old has struggled to gain any first-team football, making only three appearances.

It is understood that Birkirkara coach Paul Zammit is planning to part ways with Nilsson during the January transfer window.

But the Rainbows have no plans to have him back as the Premier League strugglers are unable to offer him his wage demands.

4.00pm Tarxien Rainbows are looking to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window and are eyeing to sign three new overseas players.

Sources have told Times of Malta that the Blues are set to offer a contract to a Senegalese striker and will also register two Serbian defenders who are expected to arrive in Malta in the first week of January.

3.45pm Milan will be without goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for tonight's Coppa Italia clash against Inter.

The Italy goalkeeper has suffered an adductor injury and his recovery will be monitored daily by the club's medical staff, a club statement said.

3.15pm Three Spanish clubs have expressed an interest in signing Adel Taarabt, who is currently plying his trade with Genoa.

Valencia, Sevilla and Villarreal are all interested in the Moroccan, who is free to negotiate with clubs from the start of next month as his contract at Benfica expires in June.

2.55pm Harry Kane has dominated the headlines in the last 24 hours after the Tottenham striker broke Alan Shearer's scoring record in a calendar year after netting 39 goals in the last 12 months following his hat-trick in the 5-2 thumping of Southampton

This was his second treble in the space of a few days after netting three goals in a 3-0 defeat of Burnley. You can see his exploits at Burnley below.

2.30pm Yaya Toure will not leave Manchester City in January, according to his agent Dimitry Seluk.

The 34-year-old midfielder has six months left on his contract at the Etihad, but Seluk has told Sky Sports News that Toure is determined to become a three-time Premier League champion.

He also added that Toure is enjoying his role of helping City's young players progress.

2.15pm Bad news for the Liverpool wing back...

Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan has been charged with assault, Merseyside Police has said.https://t.co/YSKLUzRQZP pic.twitter.com/GsWLIY5WiN — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 27, 2017

2.00pm West Ham have sounded out the possibility of signing Leganes midfielder Gabriel Pires next month, Spanish newspaper AS reported.

The Hammers are considering two possible options concerning the recruitment of the Brazilian.

The first option would be to sign him on a permanent deal for €5.5m during the January transfer window.

The second would involve paying €1.9m to take him on loan until the end of the season, with an option to secure his services permanently for €9m in the summer.

1.45pm Unhappy with life at Zenit St Petersburg, Roberto Mancini could leave Russia and return to Italy as coach of Milan.

Gennaro Gattuso has failed to make an impact and the man who won three titles with Inter could be their next manager.

1.30pm Some news from the Maltese transfer market. Andre White is set to leave Premier League high-fliers Gżira United to continue the season with Division One side Pietà Hotspurs.

The 26-year-old struggled to command regular football at the Maroons and has been courted by several Division One clubs in the last few weeks.

White has opted to move to Pieta Hotspurs who are looking to bolster their squad as they look to win promotion.

Julian Draxler

1.15pm Arsenal have been told they must cough up £40m if they want to sign Julian Draxler, the Daily Mirror reports.

The Germany forward has failed to impress since signing for Paris St Germain and Arsenal want to recruit a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, the paper says.

1.00pm Everton are looking to bring in Cenk Tosun, as new boss Sam Allardyce looks to boost the club's firepower, the Daily Mail reported today.

Besiktas have said they want £20m for the 26-year-old and Allardyce wants to bring the Turkey striker to Goodison Park in January, the paper said.

12.45pm Southampton's Virgil van Dijk will leave St Mary's in January – but the club want £70million, the Mirror reports.

Manchester City are leading the chase, but Liverpool think they are also in with a chance of signing the 26-year-old, according to the paper.

Chelsea have not given up hope of landing the Dutch defender either, with Southampton putting a price tag on Van Dijk which is higher than the £50million that Manchester City paid for Kyle Walker in the summer.

12.30pm Goodmorning everyone and welcome to the timesofmalta.com live transfer news and rumours.

The winter transfer window will reopen on Monday but clubs all over Europe are already engaged in talks over prospective signings.

9.30pm We're shutting down the transfer blog for Boxing Day, many thanks for joining us.



We'll be back here tomorrow with all the latest transfer news and rumours!

8.46pm A potential return to Borussia Dortmund for Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not on the cards, according to BVB chief Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Mkhitaryan is battling to save his Manchester United career after being dropped by manager Jose Mourinho following a row between the two men during a video analysis session at the club's Carrington training ground last month, sources have told ESPN FC.

8.25pm UAE side Al Jazira have confirmed the termination of Lassana Diarra's contract by mutual consent.

Diarra, 32, has not featured for Al Jazira since the first week of November and missed the Club World Cup, reportedly through injury.

7.57pm Jose Mourinho has claimed Manchester United will need to spend more money after dropping another two points in their faltering title challenge at home to Burnley today.

"We are in the second year of trying to rebuild a football team that is not one of the best teams in the world. Manchester City buy full-backs for the price of strikers. When you speak about big football clubs, you are speaking about the history of the club."

When it was pointed out United have spent roughly £286million since Mourinho took charge in 2016, he added: "OK, (but) it is not enough. The price for the big clubs is different than for the other clubs."

7.43pm Mark Hughes says he may need to sign defensive cover in January, following Stoke's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield.

"We're struggling a little bit with defensive personnel. We've lost our skipper [Ryan Shawcross] again, so they are piling up at the moment. We have to put square pegs in round holes at times.

"So it's a bit tough for the guys at the back, but we've just got to get through this period, get a few back and hopefully get a little bit of help in January as well because we're a little bit short. Then we'll be OK."

7.07pm Yaya Toure has reversed his international retirement and hopes to win another trophy with Ivory Coast, according to his agent.

Dimitri Seluk tweeted on Tuesday that the 34-year-old was ready to return to international action, having last played for his country in September 2016.

"Yaya @YayaToure has decided to return to Ivory Coast national team. He wants to win another trophy with the Elephants of Ivory Coast," Seluk wrote.

Toure, who has over 100 caps, was part of the Elephants team which won the 2015 African Nations Cup.

6.48pm Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino refused to be drawn on the future of Virgil van Dijk after leaving the defender out of his squad for their 5-2 loss at Tottenham on Boxing Day.

"I decide that it's the best for the team. I know that around Virgil there will be a lot of speculation but this is my decision," Pellegrino said. "It's tactical reasons. The manager decides which is the best for every single game; we win, we draw, we lost with and without Virgil and in this squad right now I have a lot of players who can play."I cannot control the whispers and the news from outside."

5.30pm Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers accepts it would be "morally" difficult to stop Moussa Dembele or any other players leaving the club if wages and the fee are right for all concerned.

The French forward has been linked with a move to Brighton who have reportedly offered £18million.

"There will be interest, of course, but there is nothing in it," Rodgers said.

"We don't want to lose any players and we won't lose any players. However, if there is something that comes in, it goes back to that issue, morally.

"If there is something where a player can earn five times as much as what he is on now, then it is very difficult to stop him, especially if you get a fee for a player."

4.40pm Manchester United will attempt a £60m bid for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in the summer, according to the Daily Star.

The 24-year-old is also thought to be attracting interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

4.15pm New Rangers boss Graeme Murty says he already has transfer plans in mind for January after his side lost to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

"We know what we need to do, we know the areas we are looking at."

3.45pm Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi has reportedly agreed a new two-year deal at the club.

The Sun reported on Tuesday the 29-year-old centre-back has been rewarded for his solid performances this season, having started all but two of City's games across the Premier League and Champions League.

3.15pm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has suggested that he could replace Antoine Griezmann at Atletico Madrid.

Speaking to Ouest-France, he said: “Atletico Madrid? Everyone knows that they are looking for players around the world, I think that Antoine Griezmann could leave and many things could happen, everything could happen.”

Miguel Alba is set to join Valletta FC.

2.40pm Some news from the Maltese transfer market now.

Valletta are expected to complete a double signing in the coming days as they are set to register Estonian forward Albert Prosa and Argentine winger Miguel Alba.

Prosa, 27, is an Estonian international having represented his nation seven times and was recently on the books of FC Tallinn, with whom he scored 27 goals in 33 games in the 2017 championship.

Alba is not a new face to Maltese football as the speedy winger last season was on the books of Birkirkara after joining the Stripes during the January transfer window.

Both Prosa and Alba are expected to be registered in time to play in Valletta's league match against Senglea on January 6.

2.15pm David Moyes is interested in signing Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi.

N'Zonzi, 29, has struggled for form this season, and has been made available for transfer ahead of the January window.

"I think he's somebody who would be of interest to us if he came on the market," Moyes told reporters.

Harry Kane - Tottenham

2.00pm This may not be a transfer news but still very much one of the stories of the day as Harry Kane has made the English Premier League history by scoring a record 37 goals in a calendar year when putting Tottenham ahead against Burnley.

The previous record was held by Alan Shearer who had scored 36 goals for his former club Newcastle.

1.45pm Arsenal will go head to head with Chelsea in a £30m battle for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

The Express reported yesterday that Chelsea have been tracking the 20-year-old for some time, with manager Antonio Conte keen for reinforcements along his front line, while Arsenal want him as an extra wide man after losing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the summer.

1.30pm Marouane Fellaini looks set to leave Manchester United after he reportedly turned down a new contract.

The towering Belgian midfielder is out of contract in the summer and reports said that he is not planning to remain at Old Trafford.

Fellaini has begun looking for a new team, and has already been approached with an offer from China.

1.15pm Dutch defender Stefan De Vrij has reportedly been told he can leave Lazio during the January transfer window.

A report published on The Mirror said that Lazio chiefs have told the Dutchman he is free to move on in the new year if someone meets their valuation.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is believed to have been eyeing up the 25-year-old as he looks to bolster his defensive ranks.

Tony Pulis – Middlesbrough manager

1.05pm Middlesbrough have appointed Tony Pulis as manager following the departure of Garry Monk.

The Sky Bet Championship club parted company with Monk on Saturday after the 2-1 victory at Sheffield Wednesday left them ninth in the table.

Pulis has been out of work since November when he left Premier League strugglers West Brom, but the Teesside club have now announced he will be the man they hope can lead them to promotion.

1pm The major transfer news coming about during Christmas was regarding Celtic's promising striker Moussa Dembele who is on the verge of leaving Scottish champions Rangers.

SkySports reported that Brighton have held talks about signing Dembele from Celtic.

One source close to the talks told Sky Sports News that an £18m fee has been agreed between the clubs, but Celtic and Brighton deny this.

However, it is understood that negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing.