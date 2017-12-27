X

Closing in:

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

Updated: Liverpool sign defender van Dijk

The Dutch international will wear the number four shirt

Virgil Van Dijk has put pen to paper with the Merseyside club.

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, the Anfield club have announced. The deal is understood to be worth £75million, a world-record fee for a defender.

"Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk," a statement on the club's official website said.

"The Reds have agreed a deal with the south coast club, and the player himself, that will see the 26-year-old defender move to Anfield when the transfer window re-opens on January 1, 2018.

The Netherlands international will be assigned squad number four, upon his arrival at Liverpool."

Both clubs have confirmed that the deal will be completed on 1 January 2018, and Van Dijk will be assigned the number four shirt when he arrives at Anfield.

In a statement from the Saints, the club said: "Southampton have agreed a fee that will set a new world-record for a defender. The club wishes Virgil well in his future when the deal is completed."

