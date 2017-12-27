Updated: Liverpool sign defender van Dijk
The Dutch international will wear the number four shirt
Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, the Anfield club have announced. The deal is understood to be worth £75million, a world-record fee for a defender.
"Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk," a statement on the club's official website said.
The Netherlands international will be assigned squad number four, upon his arrival at Liverpool."
Both clubs have confirmed that the deal will be completed on 1 January 2018, and Van Dijk will be assigned the number four shirt when he arrives at Anfield.
In a statement from the Saints, the club said: "Southampton have agreed a fee that will set a new world-record for a defender. The club wishes Virgil well in his future when the deal is completed."
