University ‘unaware’ of Hillman AUM role

Adrian Hillman

The University of Malta was not aware that one of its lecturers was appointed member of the American University of Malta’s board of trustees, the Times of Malta was told.

A spokesman said Adrian Hillman’s role at the AUM did not constitute a conflict of interest given that he was only a part-time visiting lecturer at the Faculty of Media and Knowledge Sciences.

Mr Hillman, a former managing director of Allied Newspapers, is under a magisterial investigation on allegations of money laundering together with the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri, and others.

Both Mr Hillman and Mr Schembri deny the allegations.

“The University of Malta was not aware of Mr Hillman’s appointment and only leant of such through the item carried by The Sunday Times of Malta,” the spokesman said.

He said the University felt there were no obligations for Mr Hillman to seek permission or approval by the rector for an appointment elsewhere.

The University of Malta spokesman said Mr Hillman was not a full-time member of its academic staff and only delivered a two-hour long lecture per week during the second semester. AUM provost John Ryder was asked about Mr Hillman’s appointment and whether it could affect the institution’s reputation in view of the ongoing investigation. However, the questions remain unanswered.

According to a leaked report, the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit had found there was “sufficient evidence to conclude a reasonable suspicion of money laundering and proceeds of crime” in connection with the transfer of more than €650,000 from Mr Schembri to Mr Hillman in varying amounts and to different bank accounts.

The Sunday Times of Malta reported that Mr Hillman was appointed AUM trustee a few months ago together with a number of other individuals, including Bank of Valletta chairman Deo Scerri. AUM sources told the newspaper Mr Hillman’s appointment followed a recommendation by officials at the Office of the Prime Minister.