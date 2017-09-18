Panama Papers investigation appeals will be heard in open court, court rules

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

An appeal against a magistrate's decision to investigate whether Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri broke money laundering laws will be heard in public, Mr Justice Antonio Mizzi ruled this morning.

The investigation was ordered in the light of Panama Papers revelations about the secret companies in Panama opened by Mr Mizzi and Mr Schembri and their trusts in New Zealand. The investigation also involves Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, former Allied Newspapers managing director Adrian Hillman, Nexia BT officials Karl Cini and Brian Tonna and businessman Malcolm Scerri.

They had appealed the magistrate's decision, and also asked that appeal hearings be heard behind closed doors.

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil objected, insisting that proceedings should be in open court. He had also urged Mr Justice Mizzi to recuse himself, because he is married to Labour MEP Marlene Mizzi. No decision has been taken on that point so far.

New Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia attended the court sitting this morning, along with Dr Busuttil and Jason Azzopardi, who had campaigned against Dr Delia him in the leadership election.

Challenge to the judge is invalid, lawyer argues

Having ruled that the hearing should take place in open court, Mr Justice Mizzi went on to hear submissions concerning the recusal request filed by PN lawyers.

Lawyer Edward Gatt, who is one of the lawyers appearing for the parties named in the appeal, argued that the judge should dismiss the challenge presented and just get on with hearing the appeal case.

Speaking in a high-pitched voice which rose as he stressed his argument, Dr Gatt told the court that the law precluded the judge from dismissing himself.

Dr Gatt criticised the Opposition's attempts to cast doubt upon the judge's impartiality and integrity.

Lawyer John Bonello followed where his colleague left off, saying EU law made it clear that the judiciary's political associations could not be totally excluded.

Mr Justice Mizzi was being challenged because his wife was a politically exposed person who had made public declarations about the issue at hand, he said.

Malta's judicial system was small, and everyone involved worked out of the same building. "An element of familiarity is unavoidable", Dr Bonello said, unlike the situation abroad, where there were many courts spread over a large area.

Dr Bonello also swiped at Jason Azzopardi, saying the PN MP was often involved in such requests, which were on the rise.