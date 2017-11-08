Watch: PM tells #OccupyJustice activists there is no legal or moral base to remove AG

Updated 11.45am

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told #OccupyJustice activists today that there is no legal or moral base to remove the Attorney General.

He was addressing the women during a meeting at Castille this morning.

The women asked for a meeting with the Prime Minister after setting up camp outside Castille for four days starting from October 26. The protest had continued outside Parliament on October 30.

The activists, who are calling for justice following Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder on October 16, told Dr Muscat they expected him to do his duty and respect the Constitution, which was written by people of goodwill who expected people of goodwill to implement it.

They referred to attacks they experienced as a movement over the past two weeks from the Prime Minister’s own people, who were paid by the people’s taxes.

“This is a small taste of what Daphne Caruana Galizia experienced... Daphne was demonised and some people even celebrated her death. Those who demonised her have blood on their hands,” they said.

They added that the people who excused what happened were part of the problem and one could no longer boast that Malta was a safe place.

“You are responsible... The country is divided and hatred has infiltrated our society... It is not enough to have money in our pockets. We are bringing up our children in a toxic environment and the political class should acknowledge this,” they said, pledging that they would keep scrutinising the government.

Country united against attack - Muscat

Dr Muscat said he welcomed the scrutiny but pointed out he did not agree that people were divided.

He acknowledged that there were a few condemnable people “but wherever and whenever I spoke there was unprecedented condemnation on my part”.

The country, the Prime Minister said, was united against the attack.

He said Ms Caruana Galizia was his biggest critic and that it was also in his interest to find the hidden hand behind the murder.

Dr Muscat added that he hoped activists would come to understand that he genuinely wanted this murder to be solved.

Activists are demanding the resignation of the police commissioner and the Attorney General.

Last Thursday, members stood in front of Castille for 45 minutes as part of their campaign, insisting on the meeting in the wake of Ms Caruana Galizia's assassination.

Photo: Jonathan Borg