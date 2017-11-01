Watch: Women challenge MPs as they enter Parliament

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Updated 7.50pm

Around 30 women have gathered outside Parliament in the latest of a series of protests to call for justice after Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder.

After camping outside Castille over the weekend, the Occupy Justice activists this evening moved the focus to the parliament, where motions on the rule of law will be discussed.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The women chanted “Gustizzja (justice)” and jeered Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi as he walked in, chanting “Shame on you!” Other MPs did not fare much better with the women chanting "No change, no justice" as they continued to stream into Parliament.

Former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil stopped briefly to speak to the women.

The protest was motivated by the activists' disappointment that the Prime Minister did not accept their request for a meeting.

A copy of the statement by #Occupy Justice was presented in Parliament by MP Marthese Portelli on behalf of the activists. The message calls for the resignation of the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General, and for their replacement by someone who "would not divide the nation".

Former Alternattiva chairman Michael Briguglio tweeted that the Prime Minister entered "from parliamentary backdoor and avoids activists" but OPM spokesman Kurt Farrugia replied saying Dr Muscat was in parliament having meetings since late afternoon.

A statement (see below) was read out by Philippa Gingell Littlejohn, challenging the Prime Minister and saying that they would persist until he gave them a reply to their plea for justice.

To ensure that the importance of timeliness is also portrayed, the activists are projecting the Civil Society Network timer - showing the time since Ms Caruana Galizia was killed - onto the wall of Parliament.

The banner calling for the resignations of the police commissioner and the attorney general was hung opposite the square, and will remain there until the parliamentary session is concluded.