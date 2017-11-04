Blocked on Facebook, activists ask Brussels for help

Civil Society Network activists have asked for the European Commission’s help after the group’s Facebook page and its posts were blocked several times.

Activists who work with the group have also been repeatedly blocked out of their social media pages, leading the NGO to believe that Facebook’s move came as a result of “a mass reporting” by people who wish to ban members of the Civil Society Network.

This was first noted last week, when organisers Karl Camilleri and Michael Briguglio were blocked from posting on Facebook.

The NGO believes that events, such as national demonstrations and sit-ins, have been mass-reported as spam.

READ: Bring paper planes to police sit-in, activists urge

According to its community standards, the social media site blocks people who are reported to post spam, which is defined as “misleading or inaccurate information to artificially collect likes, followers or shares.”

The Civil Society Network’s e-mail, seen by the Times of Malta, was sent to the European Commission’s Director-General Roberto Viola and MEP Roberta Metsola, who had already been informed of the repeated incidents.

“Our posts and events are in no way offensive,” the e-mail noted.

“Our events are crucial to voice civil society concerns in such troubled times in Malta.”

Speaking to this newspaper, Civil Society Network co-founder Briguglio described the block as “debilitating” and said that blocking access removes the most valuable platform the group has.

Organisers of the group Occupy Justice have also been barred from Facebook, the e-mail continued.

Some activists have resorted to posting on their Twitter accounts, which allows users to automatically share updates posted on the site onto Facebook.

PN councillor Charlot Cassar also told the Times of Malta that he was blocked from Facebook after sharing Civil Society Network’s events.