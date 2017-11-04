Protestors urged to make paper planes

Protestors had protested outside the police headquarters two weeks ago.

Those planning to attend tomorrow's sit-in protest outside the police headquarters have been urged to make paper planes with a message for the besieged police commissioner.

The protest, organised by the Civil Society Network, is being organised in the wake of Daphne Caruana Galizia's assassination. Protestors have called for the resignation of the police chief and the attorney general as well as constitutional reform.

In a symbolic protest, organisers urged participants to make paper planes and write a message on them before hurling them beyond the police depot gate in Floriana.

Those attending the protest are welcome to bring placards, whistles, percussion and candles. There will also be live music.

"Before flying their plane they can also take a photo of their message and upload it to Facebook," said the CSN, reiterating that the protest will be a peaceful one.