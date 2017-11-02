Police ask public to help locate second hold-up suspect

The police have asked the public to help locate Begtash Muka, a 26-year-old Albanian wanted in connection with a hold up at Diamonds International in Pjazza Tigne, Sliema a month ago.

Two armed and masked men demanded jewellery but a shop assistant resisted. Two people were injured in the hold-up.

Police had asked the public to help them locate Ramazan Hysa, 24, in connection with the case. They subsequently arrested two men and charged one, Daniel Muka, 22, with involvement in the robbery and attempted murder. Mr Muka had allegedly pulled a gun on police as they moved to arrest him.

It is not known whether the Mr Muka police have asked the public's help locating is related to the Mr Muka charged last month.

Anyone with information about Mr Muka should contact the police on 119, 2122 4001 or 2294 3351.