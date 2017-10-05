Advert
Two injured in jewellery shop hold-up at The Point

Two men were injured this morning in a hold-up from a jewellery shop at Pjazza Tigne, which forms part of The Point.

The incident happened at about 10am at Diamonds International.

According to preliminary reports, two armed men, believed to be foreigners, demanded jewellery but a shop assistant resisted.

A struggle ensued and a shop assistant and a security guard were injured in the process. One was reportedly shot from an air gun and the other was hit in the head by the butt of the gun. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

A number of display windows were smashed and the thieves fled with several items of jewellery.

Police are currently investigating a car found in Gżira, which could have been the getaway car.

 

