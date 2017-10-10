Five bids for second phase of Marsa junction project
Foreign companies also interested
Five bids were submitted for the second phase of the Marsa junction upgrade, with the bids ranging from €5.9 million to €8.4 million.
Two of the bids quoted the same price by the same contractor – but had different identification numbers.
The tender, which closed this morning, covers the upgrade of Triq Aldo Moro and Triq il-Gvern Lokali, as phase two of the construction of the multi-level interchange in Marsa by the Addolorata cemetery.
According to the call for tender issued last August, this section of the project is expected to take seven months to complete.
The entire Marsa junction project includes the building of a three-lane junction, the shifting of existing carriageways, demolition of factories, the creation of a park-and-ride facility and landscaping of various sections of the 25,000 square metre area impacted.
Its first phase involved demolition works to create space for the various infrastructural upgrades involved as part of the project.
