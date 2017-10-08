Mellieħa man grievously hurt in early morning crash

A young man is in hospital with grievous injuries following an early morning car crash in Mosta.

The 23-year-old Mellieħa resident was driving a Volkswagen Golf on Constitution Street when he was invovled in a collision with a Toyota Townace driven by a 50-year-old San Ġwann man.

Both vehicles involved ended up crashing into parked cars nearby.

Police were called to the scene at around 6am, with an ambulance rushing the two men to hospital. While they Mellieħa youth is badly hurt, the San Ġwann man only suffered minor injuries.

Police say they are investigating further.

In another, separate traffic accident in Mosta early today, a motorcyclist and cyclist were both grievously injured when they collided in Triq taż-Żejfa.