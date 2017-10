A cyclist and motorcyclist were rushed to hospital this morning after they collided in Mosta.

The accident happened on Triq taż-Żejfa at around 7.45am when a 27-year-old Senglea man riding a motorbike and a 53-year-old Mosta cyclist crashed.

Both were taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance, police said. No information about their medical condition was available at the time of writing.