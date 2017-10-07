Grand Harbour boatsmen blockade Valletta ferry

Police offices at the Valletta quay shout out to boatsmen protesting offshore. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Plans to extend a Grand Harbour ferry service's operating hours for tonight's Notte Bianca appear to be sinking after rival boatsmen blockaded the vessel's Valletta docking quay this evening.

Small boat owners reportedly blockaded the Lascaris Wharf quay in protest at what they feel is unfair competition by Valletta Ferry Services, which is offering a shuttle service coinciding with tonight's Notte Bianca activities.

Eyewitnesses told Times of Malta that as of 8.20pm, boatsmen were ferrying passengers across the Grand Harbour while insisting that they would resume their blockade should the larger ferry service resume.

It remains unclear whether the Cospicua - Valletta ferry service will operate this evening. The ferry was scheduled to run until 2am.

An Armed Forces spokesman confirmed that they had dispatched a patrol boat to help Valletta police manage the situation.

A police spokesman said the situation was under control. Valletta Ferry Services could not be reached for comment.

Were you affected by the blockade or do you know more about this incident? Get in touch on [email protected]

Police at the Lascaris Wharf quay. Photo: Jonathan Borg