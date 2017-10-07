Tonight's Notte Bianca: a night to remember

Notte Bianca attracts over 60,000 people every year.

Notte Bianca, or White Night, brings the streets of Valletta – the whole fortified capital city to life with a long programme of cultural events.

According to the organisers, Notte Bianca, now in its 12th year, attracts over 60,000 people and lights up the night sky and the winding streets of the capital, literally and metaphorically.

Shops, restaurants and museums remain open well into the early hours, allowing visitors to take in the sights and sounds all through the night.

Art exhibitions, musical performances and dance shows all over the capital city

A range of specialist art exhibitions, musical performances and dance shows will be taking place in the streets and piazzas across the capital, from City Gate to Fort St Elmo.

Heritage Malta will again be playing a leading role, and the museums it runs in Valletta – the National Museum of Archaeology, the Palace Armoury and Palace State Rooms and Fort St Elmo, which houses the National War Museum – will be open late and free of charge.

It will mount a small exhibition at Auberge de Castille, the Prime Minister’s office, with a selection of Egyptian artefacts from the National Collection.

Special performance

A highlight of the evening will be a performance by one of the world’s most talked about theatre groups: La Fura dels Baus. They will be producing an interactive show after a two-week intensive workshop. Founded in Barcelona in 1979, La Fura garnered a stellar reputation for its brand of theatre, which makes use of unusual settings and blurs the boundaries between audience and actor.

As a self-researched company, La Fura has worked in many different disciplines, including street theatre, opera, film, macro-shows and even product presentations. La Fura participated in the Barcelona Olympics opening ceremony and has performed in some of the greatest venues around the world, including the London Royal Opera House.

Their show is an interactive theatre experience and, by downloading the app Kalliope, available on Android and the App Store, the audience can participate in the performance, presented at 8.30pm and 11pm.

The audience will be limited to 500 people.

La Fura dels Baus will also be involved in the opening of the Valletta 2018 festivities.

Transport and logistics

To avoid crowding, visitors are encouraged to use public transport and enter Valletta from City Gate.

Those using other means of transport should approach from lower Valletta and other entrances along the ring road.

Malta Public Transport will run a special, extended bus service and a shuttle service around Valletta between 5pm and midnight.

Tallinja card holders can pay the special night fare of €2.50. Non-card holders pay €3 on the bus.

The ferry service will operate a shuttle between Sliema and Marsamxett and from the Three Cities to Lascaris, Valletta and back from 7pm to 2am. The Upper Barrakka lift will be operating regularly.

The Gozo Channel will be running according to the summer schedule.

Park & Ride in Blata l-Bajda and the Floriana and Valletta car parks will also be operating.

Taxi services will be available from the Floriana bus terminus.

The roads leading to inner Valletta will be closed to traffic after 5pm, though residents will be exempt.

Malta Public Transport can be contacted on 2122 2000.

From Barcelona, theatre group La Fura dels Baus.

Intrata Karnivalata

Venue: Parliament Square

Time: 7pm-midnight

Enter Parliament Square and marvel at the traditional carnival floats.



1. Ding Dong

Venue: all around Valletta

Time: 7pm

As the clocks strike seven, the capital city’s great many bells will ring out for a full five minutes to signal that the Notte Bianca celebrations have officially begun.

2. Tina (Tnejn)

Venue: Castille Square

Time: 7pm-midnight

After the great success of last year’s band performance on the planċier, take the opportunity to witness another great musical concert performed by choirs, as Castille Square will be brimming with the sound of angelic voices.

3. Min Hemm?

Venue: Republic Square

Time: 7pm-midnight

In Republic Square, you’ll find three vintage telephone boxes. Enter and pick up the phone to discover mystery callers for some small talk or, if you’re in the mood, deep conversation.

4. PintaTeatru: Litteralment

Venue: roaming

Time: 7pm-midnight

Old meets new as a group of young actors delve into classic Maltese literature. DLS Productions have selected a few gems from the local literary canon, bringing the words on the page quite literally to life in different Valletta locations.

5. ŻiffaŻfin: Hip Hop!

Venue: roaming

Time: 7pm-midnight

The Żiffażfin street dance troupe returns with a specially commissioned piece titled Concept of Movement, choreographed by Cheryl Lofreda.

6. Għażel

Venue: Malta Chamber of Commerce

Time: 7pm, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 11pm

Inspired by the classic children’s tale The Little Prince comes Għażel – a highly energetic dance theatre piece that deals with the dangers of narrow-mindedness.

7. Shutterspeed

Venue: Malta Chamber of Commerce

Time: 7:30pm, 8:30pm, 9:30pm, 10:30pm

An interactive dance piece in collaboration with a photographer will capture people’s movement and energy.

8. Ajru

Venue: Republic Square

Time: 7pm-midnight

An interactive installation of several bird-like objects banding together in flight. The installation by I + A (Interaction and Architecture) reflects on the theme of communication.

9. Baħar ta’ Poeżija

Venue: School of Arts

Time: 7pm-midnight

Listen to poetry inspired by the Mediterranean sea, immigration, boats, while wandering through a sea of floating paper boats.

10. Qatta Ġrieden

Venue: Law Courts

Time: 7:30, 8:40pm, 9:50pm, 11pm

Valletta’s mice colonies face the capital city’s construction works. Relish a night of laughter, with Valletta’s underground being explored through Anna Pullicino’s script.

11. Duo Kukkanja

Venue: Law Courts

Time: 11.30pm-noon

Duo Kukkanja, comprised of Justin Galea (vocals, melodica) and Steve ‘Id-Delli’ Delia (guitar, vocals), play music inspired by traditional Maltese folk tunes infused with their trademark absurd comedy.

12. Karaoke ta’ Vera

Venue: Pjazza Teatru Rjal

Time: 8pm-midnight

Channel your inner pop star on this live karaoke stage. Forget badly recorded playback tracks. Instead jump up on to the largest stage in Valletta with Brass House Unit.

13. Ċeramika Dinamika

Venue: St James Bastions

Time: 7pm-midnight

Potter about in the world of ceramic art and learn about its various techniques such as wheel pottery, figurative works and coiling. Two experienced potters will also be giving demonstrations and providing younger audiences with a hands-on experience of the craft.

14. La Fura dels Baus

Venue: Lower Barrakka

Time: download the app

World-renowned theatre group La Fura dels Baus hosted a workshop for local artists and theatre practitioners. Together they have now developed a performance piece that will premiere tonight.

15. Lampa Stampa

Venue: St George Square

Time: 7pm-midnight

Late Interactive have created Lampa Stampa, a huge curtain of LEDs in St George’s Square.

16. Strait Tango

Venue: Strait Street (Vinċenti Buildings)

Time: 7pm-midnight

Tango the night away with George ‘il-Pusé’ Curmi and band. A night of Argentine music with Strait Tango and dance to the rhythms of composers such as Piazzolla through il-Pusé’s improvisations.

17. Notte Bianca Villaġġ

Venue: Upper Barrakka

Time: 7pm-midnight

The Upper Barrakka will host a fair for various entities and local NGOs who will be exhibiting and promoting their services and organisations.

18. Gabi iddoqq Glass

Venue: Chapel of St Madeleine

Time: 7:30pm-8pm, 9pm-9.30pm

Celebrate Philip Glass’s 80th birthday with internationally acclaimed pianist Gabi Sultana. Immerse yourself in a recital dedicated to one of the most influential composers of our time.

19. Science in the City

Venue: Grand Master’s Palace Courtyard

Time: 7pm-midnight

Gather in the Grand Master’s Palace and dabble in the wacky and wonderful world of science.

20. Sur Jazz

Venue: Victoria Gate

Time: 9:30pm-00:30am

Dominic Galea and band – featuring special guest Clark Tracey – will play a selection of pieces including a tribute to the late Maltese legend Sammy Bartolo. Vocals provided by Nadine Axisa.

21. Post it-tfal

Venue: National Library

Time: 7pm-midnight

In this interactive theatre piece, assist Sean and Chris Briffa and improvise a dramatic spectacle by building your own story – romance or comedy.

22. Sim Sala Bim!

Venue: Sala San Duminku

Time: 7pm-1am

Experience the magic of the 1920s through a sequence of performances by Malta’s Magician Society that covers various facets of this elusive art form.

23. Triq il-Maġija

Venue: roaming

Time: 7pm-midnight

Street magic thanks to local magician Ivan Mallia, who will treat audiences of passers-by to an intimate session of magic acts.

24. Titwila

Venue: Grand Master’s Palace

Time: 7pm-midnight

Eight of the glorious Grand Master’s Palace windows will transform into gallery spaces.

25. Logħob Virtwali

Venue: School of Art

Time: 7pm-midnight

Virtual play that explores visual arts within the 21st century. Head over to the School of Art and experience painting and sculpture in the third dimension.

26. Xandira

Venue: Camarata

Time: 7:30pm, 9pm, 10:30pm

A radio broadcast of traditional Maltese folk songs as performed by Ġiżimina in Camarata’s courtyard. The singer will step out of the airwaves into the courtyard to give live performances too.

27. One Two Xarulu!

Venue: roaming

Time: 7pm-midnight

Acoustic duo Xarulu will join Malta’s own 60-piece Big Friends Guggen Band as they play live while roaming the main streets of Valletta.

28. Disco Boċċi

Venue: Boċċi Club

Time: 7pm-Midnight

The traditional Maltese game of boċċi goes back to the future... to the 80s! Join us for a game of glow in the dark boċċi, complete with disco lights and a soundtrack of the decade’s greatest hits.

29. Xatt il-Għana

Venue: Marsamxett / Barrakka Lift Square

Time: 7pm-midnight

Traditional għannejja will be playing their makjetti as you arrive in Valletta. Near the Sliema ferry and by the Barrakka Lift you will be greeted by għannejja performing their funniest tales.

30. Il-Kbir għadu DJ

Venue: St George Square

Time: 8pm-midnight

Gather in St George’s Square for a celebration of Maltese songs, music and words.

31. Pjazza Ħġieġ

Venue: Castille Square

Time: 7pm-midnight

Mdina Glass will be taking over Castille Square with unique glass creations.

32. Il-Klowns!

Venue: roaming

Time: 7pm-midnight

Join in the fun as these clowns use and amuse the public by fusing street theatre with games.

33. Il-Anġli!

Venue: The Gut

Time: 9pm, midnight

A performance installation by Ira Melkonyan and Jimmy Grima of The Rubberbodies Collective that reflects on angels and liquids. Loosely inspired by Angels: a modern myth book written by French philosopher Michel Serres.

34. Claire Tonna Tkanta

Venue: Malta Society of Arts

Time: 8:30pm-9:45pm, 10:30pm-11:45pm

The life and works of late singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen will be commemorated with a special concert by Claire Tonna.

35. Short Film Festival

Venue: St James Cavalier Studio B

Time: 7pm-midnight

Spazju Kreattiv in collaboration with other entities will be presenting a selection of short films from Malta and beyond.

36. Play therapy

Venue: St James Cavalier Studio

Time: 7pm-midnight

Play Therapy is fresh to the Maltese islands. A creative session room will be created where visitors can dip into its innovative world.

37. Zekzik

Venue: Id-Diju Balli

Time: 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 11pm

Zekzik is a devised site-specific multidisciplinary performance dealing with the concept of miscommunication, idle talk and street gossip.

38. Stand-up comedy

Venue: Splendid

Time: 22:30-midnight

Laugh out loud with some of Malta’s best stand-up comedians, including Malcolm Galea, as they talk dirty in a set that is strictly adults only. The event will also feature a special stand-up comedy set in Maltese by satirist Wayne Flask.

39. Openness by ŻfinMalta

Venue: Pjazza Teatru Rjal

Time: 11pm-midnight

ŻfinMalta will give a glimpse of a new artistic journey and witness how the creation of a dance work unfolds. A Q&A session will follow and the evening will close with a choreography.

40. Notte BLANK

Venue: Fort St. Elmo

Time: Midnight - 04:00am

Notte BLANK will be a platform where multi-national artists such as ODED NIR, Above Smoke and The Floating Fluxman entertain you.

