3,000 tons of waste removed from Wied Qirda so far

Video: Planning Authority

More than 118 truckloads of illegally dumped construction material had been removed from Wied Qirda near Siġġiewi by this morning, the Planning Authority said.

The authority said these amounted to some 3,000 tons of waste.

It said yesterday it had started to remove the debris, which had scarred a section of the valley for some 10 years.