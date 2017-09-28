PA moves in to remove tons of debris dumped in valley for years

The Planning Authority has started removing tons of debris which has scarred a section of Wied Qirda near Siġġiewi for some 10 years.

The affected part of the valley, known as Tal-Bilbli, covers 25,000 square metres.

Some of the debris – mostly construction waste – is two storeys high.The zone is characterised by agricultural land and is protected as an area of national value for its ecological, scientific and rural importance.

Over 70 truck loads of illegally dumped material have been removed so far, but the operation will take several days, the PA said.

It said its patience ran out after further dumping was noticed in recent weeks.

Last November, the Authority had also started removing material from the site. The land owner then agreed to remove the remaining material within an agreed timeframe.

But an inspection showed that not only was the inert material not being removed but it was starting to increase again.

The debris is now being removed by the PA, which will bill the land owner. He is also being charged a daily fine of €50. Once the operation is complete the Authority will ensure that the site is returned to its original state.