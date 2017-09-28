Advert
Hungarian legend in Malta

Horváth Károly aka Charlie

Popular Hungarian rock and soul singer Horváth Károly aka Charlie is performing for the first time in Malta tomorrow.

Since the mid-1960s, Charlie sang in Hungarian rock bands such as Decca and Olympia and later joined Generál.

In the 1980s he toured the world from Switzerland to Japan to Spain, Norway and the US before joining the Tatra Band and then going solo in 1994.

He released 10 albums with the Tatra Band and also had great success as a solo singer. He represented Hungary in the 1998 Eurovision Song Contest.

Charlie’s gig will take place at Amazonia in Buġibba tomorrow at 9.30pm. Doors open at 8pm. For tickets, log on to www.showshappening.com.

