Tuesday, September 26, 2017, 11:10

Roof caves in at Gżira clothes shop, nobody injured

Second report of roof collapse in a week

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The roof of a clothes shop on Rue D'Argens in Gżira caved in this morning, in what proved to be a lucky escape for shop staff and their patrons. 

Police said the incident was reported shortly after 10am but that nobody was injured. It is not yet known what caused the collapse. 

Just last week, a Sliema resident counted her lucky stars after the roof above her bedroom collapsed

The collapse was caused by a crane accidentally dropping a load of bricks onto her residence. The 51-year-old woman fled the room just in time to avoid getting hurt. 

