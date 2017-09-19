Sliema roof caves in after crane drops bricks

Parts of the roof crashed down on a bed. Photo: Jonathan Borg

A woman was lucky to escape with no injuries when a section of her roof came crashing in under the weight of bricks being transported onto an adjacent building.

Parts of the ceiling crashed down into the bedroom, but luckily the apartment resident was in another room at the time.

Police said the incident took place in Pace Street, behind the Fortina Hotel, around 3pm.

An ambulance was on site but no injuries were reported.

The crane was elevating the material for a new building next door when for some reason the stack tilted and crashed into the roof of the apartments in the busy area.

A magisterial inquiry is under way.

The Sliema incident. Photo: Jonathan Borg