Sliema roof caves in after crane drops bricks
Part of roof collapses inside bedroom
Updated 4.15pm
A woman was lucky to escape with no injuries when a section of her roof came crashing in under the weight of bricks being transported onto an adjacent building.
Parts of the ceiling crashed down into the bedroom, but luckily the apartment resident was in another room at the time.
Police said the incident took place in Pace Street, behind the Fortina Hotel, around 3pm.
An ambulance was on site but no injuries were reported.
The crane was elevating the material for a new building next door when for some reason the stack tilted and crashed into the roof of the apartments in the busy area.
A magisterial inquiry is under way.
Further details to follow
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.