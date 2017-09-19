Advert
Tuesday, September 19, 2017, 15:27

Sliema roof caves in after crane drops bricks

Part of roof collapses inside bedroom

Parts of the roof crashed down on a bed. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Parts of the roof crashed down on a bed. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Updated 4.15pm

A woman was lucky to escape with no injuries when a section of her roof came crashing in under the weight of bricks being transported onto an adjacent building. 

Parts of the ceiling crashed down into the bedroom, but luckily the apartment resident was in another room at the time. 

Police said the incident took place in Pace Street, behind the Fortina Hotel, around 3pm.

An ambulance was on site but no injuries were reported.

The crane was elevating the material for a new building next door when for some reason the stack tilted and crashed into the roof of the apartments in the busy area.

A magisterial inquiry is under way.

Further details to follow

The Sliema incident. Photo: Jonathan BorgThe Sliema incident. Photo: Jonathan Borg
The crane in Pace Street.The crane in Pace Street.
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Panama Papers investigation...

  2. Watch: Busuttil hands Delia the 'keys of...

  3. Watch - The fight against corruption...

  4. Air Malta introduces cheap fares, hives...

  5. Delia’s obstacle course to make it to...

  6. Ryanair publishes list of cancelled...

  7. Would you give up your driving licence...

  8. Hermann Schiavone rules himself out of...

  9. How will history judge Simon Busuttil?

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 19-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed