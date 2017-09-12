Piano competition in search of promising talent
International piano festival to be held at MCC
An international piano competition will take place during Malta’s International Piano Festival at the Mediterranean Conference Centre on October 23-29.
The competition will be organised by the European Foundation for Support of Culture and the Ministry for Tourism.
Now being held for the second time, the competition seeks to encourage Malta's most promising pianists to continue their careers by getting attention from new audiences, and to participate in masterclasses by internationally renowned musicians.
This year masterclasses are held by pianist Nareh Arghamanyan and pianist/artistic director Albert Mamriev among others.
The competition has three age categories (participants under 14 years old, participants between 15-17 years old, and participants between 18-35 years old) and special prizes for the best Maltese pianist and for the best performance of the Maltese compulsory piece.
Maltese pianists wishing to participate in the competition can send in their applications by September 22, 2017. For further details and information about how to participate, see http://www.mipf.eu/
